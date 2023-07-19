Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance is in talks to acquire Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s kidswear brand Ed-a-Mama for ₹300-350 crore, as per Business Today.

Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail, will be the holding company of the venture, for which talks are in the final stages.

Bhatt started Ed-a-Mamma in 2020, focusing on sustainable and affordable kidswear. Ed-a-Mamma is listed on AJIO, Myntra, Amazon and Tata CLIQ online platforms. Lifestyle and Shoppers Stop are the offline partners.

Ed-a-Mamma caters to 4-12 years, besides recently launching a range for infants.

In 2018, Reliance acquired Mothercare, a retailer of clothing, homeware products, nursery equipment and food services.