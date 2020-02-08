Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world, concludes the science of beauty

Robert Pattinson has been declared the most beautiful man in the world, following a scientific study into the elements of a "perfect face".

The Twilight actor has features that make him the most handsome man in the world according to the study done by facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva, according to an article by the Daily Mail. The study used computerised mapping techniques to measure the shape of one’s face and the ratio of length between different features.

The study was based on the 'Golden ratio of Phi' which originates from European Renaissance, said Silva in the report. According to the formula, the closer the ratios of a face or body are to the number 1.618 (Phi), the more beautiful the person is. Pattinson’s ratios were 92.15 per cent "accurate" according to this 'science'.

Pattinson was followed by Henry Cavill (with 91.64 per cent accuracy as per the Golden Ratio), Bradley Cooper (91.08 per cent), Brad Pitt (90.51 per cent) and George Clooney (89.91 per cent).

Pattinson is currently filming to much-talked about Batman franchise, where he is to play the cape crusader himself. He is next to be seen in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet.’