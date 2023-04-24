Despite a modest start, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan garnered a net box office collection of ₹68.17 crore in the first three days of its release at the Indian box office.

The movie earned ₹15.81 crore on Friday, ₹25.75 crore on Saturday and ₹26.61 crore on Sunday over the Eid weekend, as per trade analysts.

The movie has been released in over 4,500 screens in the country.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the move packed a solid total on the opening weekend and Eid festivities ensured housefull shows in many properties.

“The jump on Saturday and Sunday - in mass circuits specifically - has contributed to a big, fat total… In fact, a major chunk of revenue has come from this sector, which is a good sign since *many films* were struggling to stay afloat in mass pockets this year,” he noted on Twitter. But added that the real test for the flick will begin from Monday.

Industry players said the film did very well on single screens on Saturday and Sunday. However, the cinema industry will be closely looking at how the film performs post the opening weekend.

Karan Taurani, Senior Vice-President, Elara Capital,” In terms of recent releases, Bhola’s performance was as per expectations (about ₹80 crore gross worldwide). Another large-budget regional film that was expected supposed to do well Shaakuntalam failed with dismal Box Office numbers. June has some respite in terms of Hindi content with releases like Adipurush (Prabhas), Jawan (Shah Rukh Khan) and Maidaan (Ajay Devgan).”

