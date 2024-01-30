The Family Office of Sanjay Agarwal, has picked up a stake in Teamwork Arts, that is known for producing the Jaipur Literature Festival.

“Collectively, the two organisations have joined hands to envisage and create value for the arts in India and abroad,” a joint statement said. The statement did not reveal the commercials of the partnership.

Agarwal, who is the founder of AU Small Finance Bank, is a Jaipur native and known for his initiatives to foster Jaipur’s cultural ecosystem. “Sanjay Agarwal and his family office bring their financial heft and understanding to help grow the existing Teamwork Arts brands and create new opportunities and platforms for excellence in the arts,” the statement added.

Teamwork Arts produces 33 annual festivals across 72 cities in 21 countries including Australia, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Israel, Korea, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, the UK and the US.

Sanjay Agarwal, Founder, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank said, “My association with Sanjoy K. Roy and Teamwork Arts will be instrumental in various experiential and intellectual events hosted across the world. We look forward to weaving new chapters into the rich tapestry of literary events, creating a space where ideas flourish, voices resonate, and the cultural spirit of the nation finds global relevance sonance. It is a profound and joint responsibility to not only preserve the cultural legacy, but also elevate it to new heights.”

Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts’ added, “We are delighted to join hands with the Sanjay Agarwal Family Office and see this as a way to continue to create value for the arts and to take forward the responsibility of creating diverse platforms for artistic expression where knowledge, innovation, and creativity come hand in hand.”

This year, the Jaipur Literature Festival, will see participation of over 550 writers, speakers, and performers, representing 16 Indian and eight international languages

