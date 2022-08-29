Saregama inks deal for YouTube Shorts

Saregama on Monday said that it has inked a global deal with YouTube for YouTube Shorts — the company’s short-form video-sharing platform. This partnership will allow users to create ‘shorts’ using Saregama’s humongous catalogue of songs.

Saregama is India’s oldest music label with a catalogue of over 1.40 lakh songs across many different genres including new and old film/non-film songs, devotional music, ghazals and Indi-pop, among others. This catalogue spans 25 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Bhojpuri, and Gujrati.

“YouTube Shorts creators will now be able to use music from one of the most extensive music libraries of India, which includes classics from legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar, Jagjit Singh, RD Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Geeta Dutt, Laxmikant Pyarelal at the same time latest hits from Badshah, Neeti Mohan, Papon, Adnan Sami and many other contemporary artistes,” the company said in a statement.

“The short content format is very popular among audiences and creators as it is a very inclusive way of expressing thoughts, emotions, mood or experiences in a more vibrant, personal, engaging and meaningful manner,” it added.