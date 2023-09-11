Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has set new records at the domestic box office. The flick has been the fastest to cross the ₹250 crore-mark in the first four days in terms of net box office collections in India for the Hindi version. Overall, the movie has earned ₹520.79 crore in terms of gross worldwide collections.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post said Jawan has smashed all records. He added that the Hindi version of the movie garnered ₹252.08 crore in terms of net box office collections in India. Adarsh added that the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film earned ₹34.08 crore in the first four days. The film also saw the highest single-day net collections of ₹71.63 crore on Sunday for the Hindi version.

Ticket sales

Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow,said, “Jawan has created a theatrical stir across India, clocking a magnanimous 6.5 million tickets sold so far and delivering a stellar performance during its opening weekend. Shah Rukh Khan’s exemplary performance has left audiences at the edge of their seats in awe and earned thunderous applause pan-India with metros including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and non-metros including Pune, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore and Lucknow leading the charts. Sales have picked up across the length and breadth of the country for all languages, growing multi-fold for the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film, although the Hindi version is naturally taking the lead.”

He added that the movie has garnered strong traction in single-screen theaters. “Ticket sales for Jawan at single-screen theatres alone have contributed a significant 38 per cent of sales on BookMyShow so far. The recent triumph of Gadar 2, primarily propelled by its performance in single-screen cinemas shows how critical this factor can be to permeate to smaller towns and cities,” Saksena said.

Its raining records in Bollywood. Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, which was released on August 11, has crossed the ₹500 crore-mark in terms of net collections at the domestic box office. According to trade analysts, the movie’s lifetime net collections are now pegged at ₹515.03 crore.

