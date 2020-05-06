Six popular parallel universe and alternate reality series to binge-watch

TV shows based on alternate realities and science fiction have gained prominence in recent times.

The concept has led to some of the most exciting and entertaining episodes of television ever produced. Here is a list of 6 shows suggested by Flixjini, a meta-information provider of movies and shows available online, based on the concept of parallel universes and interdimensional travels -

Rick and Morty:

Rick and Morty is an American animated science fiction sitcom that chronicles the interdimensional adventures of a cynical scientist (Rick Sanchez) and his grandson (Morty Smith). The series is available on Netflix and has 4 seasons.

West world:

West World is an American science fiction Western and dystopian television series created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Produced by HBO, it is based on the 1973 film of the same name (written and directed by Michael Crichton) and, to a lesser extent, the film's 1976 sequel Futureworld. The story begins in Westworld, a fictional, technologically advanced Wild-West-themed amusement park populated by android "hosts". It is available on Disney+ Hotstar. The show has 3 seasons.

Black Mirror:

Black Mirror is a British dystopian science fiction anthology television series created by Charlie Brooker. It examines modern society, particularly with regard to the unanticipated consequences of new technologies. Episodes are standalone, usually set in an alternative present or the near future, often with a dark and satirical tone, although some are more experimental and lighter. It is available on Netflix. The show has 5 seasons.

Fringe:

Fringe is an American science fiction television series created by J. J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci. The series follows Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), Peter Bishop (Joshua Jackson), and Walter Bishop (John Noble), all members of the fictional Fringe Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, based in Boston, Massachusetts, under the supervision of Homeland Security.

The team uses fringe science and FBI investigative techniques to investigate a series of unexplained, often ghastly occurrences, which are related to mysteries surrounding a parallel universe. The series has been described as a hybrid of fantasy, procedural dramas, and serials. It's available on Amazon Prime. The show has 5 seasons.

The man in the high castle:

The Man in the High Castle is an American alternate history web television series depicting a parallel universe where the Axis powers win World War II. It was created by Frank Spotnitz and produced by Amazon Studios, Scott Free Productions, Headline Pictures, Electric Shepherd Productions, and Big Light Productions. The series is based on Philip K. Dick's 1962 novel of the same name. It is available on Amazon Prime. The show has 4 seasons.

The Mist:

The Mist is an American science fiction-horror thriller television series developed by Christian Torpe. It is based on the horror novella of the same name by author Stephen King. The series aired for one 10-episode season on Spike from June 22 to August 24, 2017. It's available on Netflix. So far, the show has only one season.