Smokers resort to vaping to quit smoking: Study

Waste management: It’s all about building an ecosystem
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that between 2016 and 2018 the use of e-cigarettes increased among smokers and those who recently quit smoking.
E-cigarettes are highly prevalent among youths who tried to quit smoking.
Study author Richard Edwards from the University of Otago in New Zealand stated in the study: “E-cigarette use was most common among those aged 18-24 years and among those who had recently quit smoking.”
The study is a part of the New Zealand arm of the International Tobacco Control Policy Evaluation (ITC) project.
For the study, researchers surveyed around 1,155 people between 2016 and 2017 and 1,020 people in 2018 who smoked or had recently quit smoking.
The study noted that 98 per cent of smokers and recent quitters said they were aware of e-cigarettes.
Researchers mentioned that 77 per cent of the respondents reported having tried vaping, while 22 per cent reported currently using e-cigarettes at least monthly and 11 per cent reported using them daily.
The daily use of e-cigarettes was most common among recent quitters (23 per cent) and young crowd (19 per cent) compared to current smokers (eight per cent) and older age groups (10 per cent).
The study found that the most common reasons respondents gave for using e-cigarettes were to help quit (78 per cent) or cut down on smoking (81 per cent).
Authors wrote in their study: “However, it is of concern that e-cigarette use is more prevalent among 18-24-year-olds. If e-cigarettes are to make a substantial contribution to reducing smoking, their use needs to be greater among older age groups.”
“While the research shows more people are using e-cigarettes to quit smoking, more smokers reported using e-cigarettes on a trial basis, rather than regularly, which suggests there might be barriers to more sustained use,” they noted.
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
When clean technology meets with innovators, the outcome is sustainable as well as ingenious, says Preeti ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
₹1036 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100510501065 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...