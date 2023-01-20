In a recent blog post, Sony has confirmed more than 30 games titles that will be available for PlayStation VR2 during the launch window by the end of March 2023. PlayStation VR2 is likely to be launched on February 22, 2023.

Last November, PlayStation revealed 11 titles that would be available on the VR2 platform.

List of all the 30 games titles confirmed by Sony

After the Fall ( Vertigo Games )

) Altair Breaker ( Thirdverse )

) Before Your Eyes ( Skybound Interactive, launch window )

) Cities VR ( Fast Travel Games )

) Cosmonious High ( Owlchemy )

) Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition ( Survios, launch window )

) The Dark Pictures: Switchback ( Supermassive, launch window )

) Demeo ( Resolution Games )

) Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate ( MyDearest Inc., Perp Games )

) Fantavision 202X ( Cosmo Machia, Inc. )

) Gran Turismo 7 ( via free update to PS5 version of GT7 )

) Horizon Call of the Mountain ( Firesprite, Guerrilla )

) Job Simulator ( Owlchemy )

) Jurassic World Aftermath ( Coatsink )

) Kayak VR: Mirage ( Better Than Life )

) Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! ( Gemdrops, Inc. )

) The Last Clockwinder ( Pontoco/Cyan Worlds )

) The Light Brigade ( Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions )

) Moss 1 & 2 Remaster ( Polyarc )

) NFL Pro Era ( StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade )

) No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window )

) Pavlov VR ( Vankrupt )

) Pistol Whip ( Cloudhead, free upgrade )

) Puzzling Places ( Realities.io, free upgrade )

) Resident Evil Village ( Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village )

) Rez Infinite ( Enhance )

) Song in the Smoke ( 17 Bit )

) STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge ( ILMxLab )

) Synth Riders ( Kluge Interactive, free upgrade )

) The Tale of Onogoro ( Amata K.K )

) Tentacular ( Devolver )

) Tetris Effect: Connected ( Enhance )

) Thumper ( Drool LLC )

) The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution ( Skydance, launch window )

) Vacation Simulator ( Owlchemy )

) What the Bat ( Triband )

) Zenith: The Last City ( Ramen VR, free upgrade)