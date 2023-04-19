South Indian films are creating a bigger impact and winning global acclaims than any others because of its storytelling that are rooted to local traditions and culture, says the national award winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran.

The writer and producer was delivering a special address at the inaugural session of the second edition of CII DAKSHIN, the south India's largest media and entertainment summit.

Vetrimaaran said earlier filmmakers had a generic approach to create a particular scene for connecting with wider audiences, but that has been changing in the last few years.

He added that films like Kantara, shot for its own people, about their tradition with their own artists and filmmaking style have been accepted nationally and internationally.

"This proves that the more ethnic and rooted the artist becomes, the appeal of the stories become more universal," he added.

OTT platforms

The filmmaker also added that during Covid-19 lockdown, people began to consume contents from all languages through OTT platforms widening their understanding and perception about different cultures and regions.

New film city

In his address, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Tamil Nadu said citing a CII report, the South Indian Cinema had contributed over ₹7,000 crore in revenue when compared to all-India’s ₹15,000 crore during FY23.

He said, the Tamil Nadu government has recently announced a new film city in Chennai with world-class facilities through a public-private partnership. The government increased the incentive to short film makers in the MGR Film Institute from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh.

Earlier, MP Saminathan, Minister of Information & Publicity, Tamil Nadu, said the government is aiming to make the State a hub for film production by establishing necessary infrastructure and ecosystem in place.

