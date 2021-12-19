Spider-Man continues its strong run at the Indian box office

Spider-Man : No Way Home continued its strong run at the domestic box office. According to trade analysts, the Hollywood film has garnered about ₹79.14 crore of net box office collections in the first three days, while the gross collections were estimated at ₹100.84 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “ #SpiderMan is unshakable and unbeatable on Day 3.” He added that the film fetched ₹26.10 crore on a “non-festival Saturday” in the pandemic era and that Sunday is expected to be another big day for the movie.

The film opened with ₹32.67 crore net box office collection on Thursday, the highest opening day collection for any film this year. It had raked in about ₹20.37 crore on Friday in net box office collections. This was despite the 50 per cent cap on occupancies in a key film territory of Maharashtra.

It has seen the widest release for a Hollywood film in India across 3,264 screens. The film has been released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The Multiplex Association of India had earlier said that the movie had set new records in terms of advance ticket sales. This marks a sharp recovery for the cinema industry hit hard due to the pandemic.

The third instalment of the Spider-Man franchise stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Toby Maguire, among others.