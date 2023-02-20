Swiggy Instamart gave a unique turn to OTT show promotions by sending out fake ₹2,000 notes to promote a new action-thriller titled ‘Farzi’ (fake).

This was done in collaboration with content streaming platform Prime Video, where the show is being streamed. The show is based on a con man (Shahid Kapoor) counterfeiting ₹2,000 notes, with a police officer (Vijay Sethupathy) on his trail.

Drawing inspiration from the ‘Farzi effect’, the day after the release, all Instamart orders in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad were accompanied with a flyer in the form of farzi (fake) ₹2,000 notes.

Commenting on the partnership Ashish Lingamneni, Head, of Marketing at Swiggy, said, “Farzi is a unique and thrilling story, and we’re excited to partner with Prime Video to share more about it in an equally unique way. The ‘Farzi’ note flyer that accompanied all Swiggy Instamart orders fit in wonderfully with the series and piqued the interest of thousands of Instamart customers across the country. We got great reactions from them.”

Launched in August 2020, Swiggy Instamart is a quick commerce grocery service which is present in over 25 cities. Instamart uses Swiggy’s technology and delivery fleet to bring groceries and other daily essentials to the doorsteps of Indians.