Twitterati troll actor Mahesh Babu for endorsing pan masala

Actor Mahesh Babu recently faced backlash over his ‘Bollywood can’t afford me’ statement. Amid the controversy, Twitterati trolled the actor for endorsing a pan masala brand last year alongside Tiger Shroff.

Reportedly, while promoting his upcoming movie, Major, Mahesh Babu was asked when he would debut in Hindi films. The actor said he is receiving several offers in Hindi, but does not want to waste his time. The actor was quoted saying, “With the stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry.” Following this, he was trolled for promoting a tobacco brand. A user wrote on Twitter, “It is funny how Bollywood can’t afford Mahesh Babu but pan masala can.”

Here is how Twitterati reacted:

A Pan Masala Company Can Afford @urstrulyMahesh but Bollywood Cannot 🤣🤣 — Sourav Gupta (@SouravGupta09) May 14, 2022

It's funny how #MaheshBabu said that #Bollywood can't afford him. But a pan masala brand can ( he endorses Pan Bahar and having a Bollywood equivalent in Tiger shroff). Nothing wrong with it. But next time onwards, bring a better arguement to act that Elite. pic.twitter.com/JkDGDBmpUC — Shikhar Sinha (@pairgame) May 15, 2022

I assume only TFI stars like #MaheshBabu are allowed to sell Pan Masala products, while the rest are abused for doing the same. Nice double standards😒 @Its_CineHub

#SarkaruVaariPaata#SVP#PrithvirajChauhanpic.twitter.com/ymuv2Vw1oi — J.P.S (@TheJ_P_S) May 12, 2022

@urstrulyMahesh bollywood can't afford u but pan masala brand does 🤭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CI7Lkqij1d — SAMBIT ASH 🇮🇳 (@SAMBITASH2) May 11, 2022

#AlluArjun rejects big offer of Tobacco..Bcoz it's harmful to people.. Where Actor like #MaheshBabu𓃵 promoting Pan Masala for Money #SHAME on him to promote this kind of ads

Note: Forget #Bollywood Actors who promote Alcohol pan masal ads #shameful — Muhammad Mujahid (@mujahid5798) April 17, 2022