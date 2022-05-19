Twitterati troll actor Mahesh Babu for endorsing pan masala

Actor Mahesh Babu recently faced backlash over his ‘Bollywood can’t afford me’ statement. Amid the controversy, Twitterati trolled the actor for endorsing a pan masala brand last year alongside Tiger Shroff.
Reportedly, while promoting his upcoming movie, Major, Mahesh Babu was asked when he would debut in Hindi films. The actor said he is receiving several offers in Hindi, but does not want to waste his time. The actor was quoted saying, “With the stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry.” Following this, he was trolled for promoting a tobacco brand. A user wrote on Twitter, “It is funny how Bollywood can’t afford Mahesh Babu but pan masala can.”
Here is how Twitterati reacted:
