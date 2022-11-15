Popular Telugu actor Ghattamaneni Krishna passed away early this morning. He was 80.

He was admitted to a private hospital at Gachibowli after he suffered cardiac arrest on Monday. He is the father of popular South Indian actor Mahesh Babu.

Fondly called ‘Super Star’ by his fans, he acted in over 340 movies in a career spanning over 55 years. His wife Indira Devi passed away in September 2022.

Born on May 31, 1942 in Burripalem village in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna Murthy, who later became popular with screen name Krishna, made his debut into the Telugu film industry through Thene Manasulu in 1964.

The film, directed by Adurthi Subba Rao, had become a runaway success, bringing a fresh face onto the Tollywood (Telugu film industry), which had been dominated by late NT Rama Rao and A Nageswara Rao.

In a bid to survive and compete in a field which was dominated by the two senior actors, Krishna had chosen a difficult path.

Inspired by the Hollywood movies, he donned ‘Cowboy’ and ‘James Bond’ roles and brought themes that were way different from the industry was following till then. His third film Gudachari 116 (Spy No. 116) became a super hit, heralding the spy genre into Telugu movies.

After founding Padmayala Studios, he made several big budget movies and introduced several new technologies into the Telugu film industry.

He produced and acted in Alluri Sita Rama Raju which was based on the life of the legendary freedom fighter who rallied around Adivasis in the Eastern Ghats and waged pitched battles against the British in the early 1920s.

The film created records of sorts that the Telugu film industry never witnessed before.

Not known for his acting skills much, Krishna had created a niche for himself with his sheer grit, non-controversial approach and becoming a producers’ actor by lending a helping when his producers were in a crisis.

He had a brief stint in politics too. He contested and won from Eluru Lok Sabha constituency in 1989 elections but lost in the subsequent elections held in 1991.

