Warner Bros to fast-track development on Wonder Woman 3

Warner Bros Pictures has announced that it will fast-track development on the third instalment of the Wonder Woman franchise.

The studio has Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins on board. The third instalment will be written by Jenkins, who is also attached to direct the movie starring Gal Gadot.

The announcement comes as the second instalment in the franchise exceeded box office projections.

Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros Pictures Group, said, “As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able continue her story with our real life Wonder Women – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy.”

Beating numbers of Tenet

“Wonder Woman 1984 easily conquered the holiday weekend, exceeding box office projections as the top post-pandemic domestic opening weekend for any feature film this year, with $16.7 million in box office,” the studio said in a press release.

The movie earned an estimated $36.1 million globally from 42 markets where it was released over the weekend, including the US and Canada.

This takes the international running to $68.3 million, and the worldwide tally to $85 million, Warner Bros said.

In India, the movie managed to gross ₹4.50 crore in just three days after its release, according to trade website Box Office India.

“The collections are the highest seen on any day since the reopening of cinemas, easily beating the numbers of Tenet,” the trade site said.

The film was released simultaneously on HBO Max in the US. The movie will remain on the platform for a month.

“Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we’re seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend,” said Andy Forssell, Executive Vice-President and General Manager, WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer.