When a leak nearly grounded Chandrayaan-1

Taking Manipur’s flavours beyond its borders
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
In a space mission, any thing can go wrong, and often something does. As the Chandrayaan-2 mission gets ready to take to the skies, veterans remember some tense moments with its predecessor.
The Chandrayaan-1 was launched on October 22, 2008. The previous day, liquid propellant was being filled onto the second stage. The propellant consists of a fuel, a chemical called UH25, and oxidiser nitrogen tetroxide. Nitrogen tetroxide is a highly toxic chemical; inhale and you are gone. Twenty-five tonnes of it were to go into the rocket.
The filling, handled by computers, was being supervised by a team headed by Director-operations MYS Prasad some 10 km away. Around 3 pm, the CCTV monitors showed thick, pink-coloured smoke engulfing the rocket.
Braving the toxic fumes, two people — Prasad and Annamalai — drove to the launch pad, and wearing gas masks inspected the rocket. To their relief, they found the problem was a leaky joint in the pipe connecting the oxidiser tank and the rocket. The rocket itself was fine.
It took several hours to repair the coupling. The team also realised that to prevent a leak from recurring, the loading would have to be slowed. They did, yet the coupling sprang a leak.
So, once again a team was sent to do the repair. This set the clock back by some three hours. Worse, a leak occurred a third time, around midnight.
“The entire world was watching us...,” recalls Prasad. If the mission was aborted, it would be a national shame. By that time, 23.5 tonnes of the oxidiser had been loaded. K Sivan (current ISRO Chairman), who was in charge of computer simulations, did some calculations and said the rocket was good to go with this much oxidiser.
At this point, the fuel had to be loaded, raising a dilemma. If a similar leak occurred while loading the fuel, it would come in contact with the oxidiser hanging around, and result in an explosion.
Prasad decided to first blow away the oxidiser cloud, using the compressed air kept for some other purpose. This was done, and fuel loading began.
It was also decided that other operations, such as charging of the satellite batteries, would go on simultaneously, rather than sequentially, to save time. After all the drama,the PSLV-C11 took off carrying Chandrayaan-1, and the mission was a success.
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Bike ambulances bring timely first-aid services to people in remote areas around Shimla
Rajasthan’s mining industry is far from the modernised operation one expects it to be
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
The Budget focuses on the fundamentals needed for better insurance penetration
Early retirement is an option for some, provided they have clarity on their plans after the big step
The Budget has made the entire 60 per cent of the withdrawable NPS corpus, tax-free
The stock of BEML gained 7.7 per cent breaching the 21- as well as the 50-day moving averages on Thursday.
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...