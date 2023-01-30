Gaming industry is on the boom in last couple of years. Launched in 2001, Xbox is one of the most widely used gaming service. Xbox competes with Sony’s PlayStation and Nintendo’s GameClub.

As per recent reports, Microsoft announced that the monthly active user (MAU) of Xbox has gone up to 120 million eyeing the success of Game Pass and the Xbox Series S.

The countries that support Microsoft Xbox services are India, US, UK, Spain, Africa, Russia, Japan, Korea, Australia, and more.

List of top 5 ranked Xbox games by MAU globally

As of December 2022, here’s the list of top ranked games based on MAU globally played on both Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X platforms.

Fortnite: Released in 2017, Fortnite is an online video game by Epic Games. Fortnite is divided into three distinct game modes - Fortnite Battle Royale, is a free-to-play battle royale game with upto 100 players that fight to stand tall in the end; Fortnite: Save the World, is a cooperative hybrid tower defence-shooter and survival game where four players would fight zombie-like creatures and defend objects with traps and fortifications they build; and Fortnite Creative, where player can create their worlds and battle arenas.

Call of Duty (Modern Warfare II/ Warzone 2.0): Popularly abbreviated to COD, it is a first-person shooter game franchise developed by Activision Publishing. COD made its debut in 2003, and was themed around World War II outline. As years went by, COD subseries have rounded itself to theme around the Cold War, futuristic worlds, and the modern day. The most recent title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, was rolled out in 2022.

High on Life: A first-person shooter single-player video game was released in December last year. The game is developed by Squanch Games. High on life is a comedic game featuring action-adventure and metroidvania elements. The game is themed around science fiction world which features talking guns. Here, players are tasked with assassinating selected targets, and pave their way through target’s lair and then fight the targets in a boss battle.

Grand Theft Auto V: Played from a third-person or first-person perspective as a single palyer, GTA-V was released in 2013. GTA-V is an action-adventure based game developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games. The game is set in a fictional state of San Andreas, based on Southern California, the story follows three protagonists—retired bank robber Michael De Santa, street gangster Franklin Clinton, and drug dealer and gunrunner Trevor Philip, and their plan to conduct a heist while under pressure from a corrupted government agency and criminals.

NBA 2K23: As the name indicates, NBA 2K23 is video game themed on National Basketball Association (NBA). Published by 2K Sports in September 2022, it is the successor to NBA 2K22.