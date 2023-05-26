Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd won the Broadcaster of The Year Award of the Abby One Show Awards at Goafest 2023. It won one Gold for Dance Karnataka Dance for Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. The company overall won nine metals which included six silver and two bronze metals at the Abby One Show Awards 2023.

The Abby One Show Awards received more than 600 entries and overall 65 metals were awarded. The broadcaster category received 55 entries, the public relations category received 117 entries, the design category got 189 entries, the direct specialist agency got 85 entries, the technology specialist agency got 64 entries, the digital specialist agency got 501 entries while the mobile specialist agency saw 33 entries.

Leo Burnett India was awarded the Digital Specialist Agency of The Year Award. It won one grand prix for Airtel 175 Replayed for Airtel and grabbed 15 metals which included three gold, five silver and four bronze medals. A new category -- merits was introduced to commend companies who are worthy and deserve recognition for their work. Leo Burnett India received two merits.

Mindshare won the Mobile Specialist Agency of The Year and Technology Specialist Agency of The Year. The company won one gold for Thumbstopping Beauty Biases for Dove and overall three metals which included two silver in the mobile specialist agency category. While it won one gold for Thumbstopping Beauty Biases for Dove and 4 metals including two silver and one bronze for Technology Specialist Agency.

FCB Group India bagged the Public Relations Specialist Agency of The Year and Direct Specialist Agency of The Year. The company won four gold metals and overall 8 metals including two silver and two bronze for the Public Relations Specialist Agency of The Year while it won ten metals including two gold with ten metals including four silver, one bronze and three merits for the Direct Specialist Agency of The Year.

Design Specialist Agency of The Year was won by COG culture. The company overall won 16 metals with five silver and eight bronze metals with three merits.