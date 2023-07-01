A recent announcement from Zomato sent customers into a frenzy. Zomato is rolling out multi-cart feature that lets people order food from different restaurants simultaneously, as per reports.

Zomato multi cart feature

The feature would allow people to place orders from different restaurants as per their choice without having to clear their cart history. A person can build up to four carts at one time. Users need to create one cart before moving on to the next.

Other apps like PhonePe’s Pincode and Eatsure, already allows users to build a cart from different restaurants. For now, Swiggy is lacking this feature.

