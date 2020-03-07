Veteran DMK leader K Anbazhagan passes away

Senior most DMK politician K Anbazhagan - popularly known as Perasiriyar (professor) - passed away today at 1 am in a private hospital.

He was 97. He is survived by two daughters and a son.

A close associate of DMK founder M Karunanidhi, the academic-turned- politician Anbazhagan had been the party's general secretary continuously for the last 43 years, He was a nine time MLA and one time Lok Sabha MP and had served as Education and Finance Minister and Leader of Opposition in the past in the Tamil Nadu government.

Anbazhagan who had an MA degree in Tamil was always consulted by Karunanidhi on all major issues.

Born on December 19, 1922, at Katoor near Thiruvarur (from where Karunanidhi hails), Anbazhagan was drawn to Dravidian politics as a student by the fiery oratory of EV Ramasamy and later CN Annadurai. Along with Karunanidhi, he was one of the most prominent faces in the Dravidian movement.

DMK president MK Stalin in a statement said that the party has postponed all its party functions for one week and all DMK flags to fly half-mast for a week.