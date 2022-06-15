Veteran oilseeds expert Govindbhai Patel no more

Edible oil industry veteran and noted expert, Govindbhai G Patel, passed away on Wednesday in Rajkot, leaving behind a legacy of data-backed fundamental research in the oilseeds sector.

Known as GG Patel in the trade circles, Patel, 83, suffered a heart attack on Wednesday morning, people close to the family informed.

As an edible oil trader, Patel initially started tracking edible oil and oilseeds fundamentals and developed an eye for data details through field surveys.

‘Immense contribution’

Mayur Mehta, a commodities expert and media professional, said, "Govindbhai's contribution to India's edible oil sector is immense. For past 20 years, he was actively involved in crop survey on the fields make oilseeds crop estimates. These estimates would be discussed at several international forums and the likes of Godrej's Dorab Mistry would often endorse it."

On behalf of the trade body Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA), Atul Chaturvedi, President and BV Mehta, Executive Director, SEA, issued a statement expressing "profound grief" on the sudden demise the past president of the association (1995- 1997). "We have lost the veteran of vegetable oil industry. May his soul rest in eternal peace," the statement said.

Patel spent over five decades in the oilseeds industry and had proven expertise in different value-chain areas of the vegetable oil industry, including running a crushing plant, refinery to the vanaspati industry. As an oilseeds and edible oil trader, Patel achieved remarkable success in domestic as well as export markets. His firm, Deepak Vegetable Oil Industries, received recognition from the President of India for excellence in exports during 1992-93.

Headed several organisations

The industry started benefitting him from his insightful analysis and understanding of the edible oil sector. Patel was elected at the helm of several trade bodies including The Central Organization for Oil Industry & Trade, New Delhi (COOIT), The Solvent Extractors' Association of India, Mumbai, as vice-chairman of the Vanaspati Manufacturers' Association of India, New Delhi. Last, he was executive committee member of SEA, COOIT and also served as convenor of Crop Estimate Committee of COOIT.

As part of the global vegetable oil sector, Patel also presented several papers on price, production and yield of oilseeds at international and national forums. His research firm GGN Research became popular globally for his data-backed analysis. "We lost an encyclopaedia of oilseeds and edible oils," said Mehta.