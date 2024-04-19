The government has appointed Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi as the next Chief of the Naval Staff. Presently serving as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Tripathi will take over the reign from incumbent Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar when the latter demits office on April 30, this year.

Born on May 15, 1964, Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi was commissioned into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985, said a Navy spokesperson. A communication and electronic warfare specialist, he has had a long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years.

He has served on frontline warships of the Navy as Signal Communication Officer and Electronic Warfare Officer of Guided Missile Destroyer INS Mumbai. Other than that, he commanded naval ships such as Vinash, Kirch and Trishul.

Tripathi also held various important operational and staff appointments, including Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet at Mumbai, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director Network Centric Operations, and Principal Director Naval Plans at New Delhi.

Prior to taking over as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, he had served as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral in June 2019, the Flag Officer did prestigious stints. He was appointed as Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kerala.

He is an alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla.