Vizag Gas leak: No more threat, say cops; household survey on to identify victims

The Andhra Pradesh Government is conducting a door to door survey in the five villages located near LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd in R R Venkatapuram, Visakhapatnam.

The styrene chemical vapour leak from the plant on Thursday claimed 12 lives so far while about 350 are being treated in hospitals.

The door to door survey is being conducted for a proper assessment of the adverse impact and step up relief operations for the victims.

In line with Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy’s decision on the probe into the incident, a high-power five-member panel has been constituted on Friday with the Special Chief Secretary

The city did not sleep on Thursday night with rumors that there was another gas leak and there could be greater dangers.

However, the police clarified that there was no more threat and cautioned people to not to believe fake news in social media. For any help or clarification, people should dial 100, the city police commissioner, R K Meena advised.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the team of experts working in the LG Polymers plant was successful in containing the chemical vapor leak and bringing temperature to the required level. However, an official announcement from the company is yet to be made.