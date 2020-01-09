Voices in India Inc begin piping up against handling of CAA and NRC protests

Sigma fp: A compact full-frame camera for the pros
The outlier shooter has all the right ingredients to become a favourite of professionals as well as aspiring ...
India Inc has largely been silent over the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). But following the violence that was unleashed by a mob of masked thugs on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last Sunday, and the reaction that it sparked across the country, a few corporate leaders have begun speaking up.
Earlier this week, industrialist Kishore V Mariwala shared a personal experience on Facebook to express his dismay over the impact of current developments on India’s image overseas. In the post, the former board member of Marico narrated how he was perceived as being anti-Muslim when he visited Thailand.
Mariwala had chartered a yacht with a skipper in Phuket Thailand. When he reached the charter company’s office, the industrialist was asked if he was from India and was a Hindu. When he confirmed this, the receptionist called her manager. After the duo confabulated, the manager said: “Sir, all our skippers except one have gone with our other yachts. The only one left is a Muslim. I hope you don’t mind that.”
Mariwala was shocked and asked: “Why are you asking this? Why should I mind?”
“Sir”, the manager responded: “We read in the newspapers that Hindus don’t want Muslims near them so we were worried about it”!
The conversation left Mariwala shell-shocked. He took to Facebook to express his embarrassment and disappointment.“I was ashamed beyond words. I explained to him that not only I, but most cultured Hindus don’t behave like what you must’ve read! Is this our reputation abroad amongst common people? I was really ashamed,” he said.
The incident came in the wake of the protests against the CAA and NRC, which have been labelled as being anti-Muslim measures and sparked off nationwide protests, especially on college campuses. The Act has also been criticised overseas.
Responses have been pouring in on social media from India Inc over the handling of the anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests. Masked thugs, allegedly belonging to BJP student wing ABVP had brutally attacked JNU students last Sunday and vandalised the university campus.
Marico Chairman and Kishore’s nephew Harsh Mariwala has criticised the violence unleashed against protesters. In a Tweet on Monday, he condemned the brutal attack on the JNU students. “Coming from a land of non-violence, it’s unbecoming of us to witness and encourage these acts of violence,” he said.
Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, had also condemned the JNU attacks in a Tweet. “It doesn't matter what your politics are. It doesn't matter what your ideology is. It doesn't matter what your faith is. If you're an Indian, you cannot tolerate armed, lawless goons. Those who invaded JNU tonight must be traced & hunted down swiftly & given no quarter…,” he said.
Vineet Nayar, ex Vice Chairman & CEO, HCL technologies, also tweeted: “What happened at JNU last night is shameful and absolutely unacceptable. What kind of India we wish to build where we are unable to talk out our differences and use violence as a tool to instil fear. Indians make India, not goons. Punish these goons!”
Corporates had also voiced their opinions earlier on the handling of anti-CAA protests and the police action in Jamia Milia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University in December.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairman and Managing Director, Biocon Ltd had tweeted in support of JNU and AMU following the response to the anti-CAA protests. “This is shocking n reflects the total lack of understanding of fundamental freedom to express dissent – a peaceful protest shd not be mishandled in this manner.” Shaw had also commented on a Tweet about the JNU attack with the comment,“This is unpardonable. Violence cannot be condoned.”
Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG group, who often voices his opinions on the micro-blogging platform, had earlier shared an anecdote of his own, indirectly condemning the current events. Goenka said, “Hearing me pray for Australia, for its people, for its 500 million animals that have died since the #bushfires, my little one asked why are you not praying for India where there are religious bushfires lit all over the country and students being attacked mercilessly? #JNUViolence”
The outlier shooter has all the right ingredients to become a favourite of professionals as well as aspiring ...
Concept One is the first attempt to use colour-shifting glass technology on a phone to change transparency
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Brara, who spent nearly four decades with Air India, mostly in the erstwhile Indian Airlines, meant many ...
The ongoing slowdown, limited fiscal space, tepid investments and geopolitical tensions are set to push the ...
Following positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmark indices have rallied today. The Nifty and ...
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, ...
Adequate life insurance, an inflation-adjusted education fund and careful retirement planning are among the ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...