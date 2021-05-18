W. Bengal: New Covid-19 cases up by 19,428 in last 24 hours

West Bengal reported a slight drop in test positivity ratio to below 29 per cent even as fresh Covid infections rose by 19,428 on a 24 hour basis.

Infections however remained below the 20000 mark which had forced the state government to announce strict lockdown-like restrictions.

The test positivity ratio fell slightly after testing here was ramped up to over 67,500 per day. From a high 70,000 tests per day, numbers dropped to around 60,000, over the last one week.

With higher testing, the state's positivity rate stood at 28.8 per cent. The positivity rate has hovered between 29-32 per cent for many days now.

As per the state government's daily health bulletin, 145 persons have died due to Covid.

The state also reported a high number of discharges / recoveries of over 19,000, on a 24-hr-basis.

A district wise break up of numbers, as per the state's health bulletin, show North 24 Parganas was worst hit with nearly 4,200 fresh cases and 35 deaths.

The state capital of Kolkata reported closed to 3,800 new cases and 38 deaths making it the second worst hit district in the state. The only cheer for Kolkata is that fresh infections reported on Tuesday are lower on a 24-hr-basis.

Covid-19 cases are also on the rise in three other districts - South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Howrah. Each of the districts reported over 1,100 fresh infections daily.