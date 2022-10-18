WayCool Foods, a leading food and agri-tech platform, has entered into a collaborative partnership with the University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot (UHS-B), to create awareness and support farmers to implement Package of Practices (PoPs).

Harnessing the technology prowess of WayCool, the MoU will bring together a rich repository of 125+ crop-specific PoPs under one platform — Outgrow App — making it easier for farmers to access the information at their fingertips.

“Through this collaborative partnership, we want to bring in our technology edge and make the information accessible to farmers at the touch of a button. Our AI-based engagement platform, Outgrow has the existing tech infrastructure and we want to further enhance it with the addition of this PoP digitisation,” Sendhil Kumar, Head Outgrow & Farmer Engagement, Waycool, said in a press release.

The company said the partnership is also aimed at nurturing the future talent pool in the agriculture sector by offering internship opportunities. As part of the MoU, students will also be offered training and certification programme for Outgrow crop advisors and Outgrow network partners.

“We are also thrilled that our institutions’ rich work in the PoP space will now be available to all farmers making it easy to access for them. Our students also get a great opportunity to work with some of the best minds in the industry through this MoU and get hands-on experience,” the release quoted TB Allolli , The Registrar, UHS-B,.