We will buy paddy damaged in recent rains: KCR 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has assured the farmers that the State Government would purchase all the paddy that was damaged in the recent rains.

Paddy procurement

Reviewing the progress of paddy procurement in the State, he said the farmers need not worry about this. He directed the officials to speed up the procurement process as the monsoon season was just a few weeks away.

Scores of farmers reported damage of paddy in the last one week after untimely rains inundated yards and agricultural fields.

“We have set a target of procuring 56 lakh tonnes of paddy in the rabi season. Of this, we have already procured 20 lakh tonnes,” he said.

He also said that the State would buy parboiled rice also notwithstanding the fact that the Union Government refused to buy it from the State.

Village and town rejuvenation schemes

The Chief Minister also reviewed the plan for rolling out of the Palle Pragati – Pattana Pragati (village and town rejuvenation) programmes.

He said the State Government would add 10,000 hospital beds in the tertiary care by constructing six multi-super specialty hospitals in different parts of the State.

The Chief Minister later felicitated 110-year-old environmental activist Salumarada Thimmakka, who hail from Karnataka, and presented her a memonto.

Sports facilities in villages

The Chief Minister said the State would set up a sports facility in each and every village to promote sports and games in a big way. He directed the officials to set up 24,000 village sports committees to drive the initiative.