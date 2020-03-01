Weather news: Wet spell for Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, N-E states from Monday

North-West India and adjoining Central India are currently under a spell of rainfall/snowfall, thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorm and high winds under the influence of an active western disturbance. Having travelled all the way from the Mediterranean into Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan and entered North-West India three days ago, the disturbance is currently moving further to the East towards East and North-East India.

This away-movement of the disturbance and associated clouds has once again started lifting the temperatures over North-West India, West India and Central India. But these may trend lower from tomorrow (Monday) as a fresh active western disturbance checks in from across the Pakistan border. As of this (Sunday) morning, it has brought up clouds to Chitral, Char Bagh and Gilgit in Pakistan.

Rain, thunderstorms for East, North-East

Meanwhile, the eastward movement of the prevailing disturbance will bring light to moderate-scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the North-Eastern States and light to moderate-isolated to scattered rainfall over Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and Jharkhand from today (Sunday) to during March 4 (Wednesday), an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update said.

Isolated thunderstorms accompanied with lightning is likely over Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand,

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from tomorrow (Monday) to Wednesday.

Convergence of the westerlies from the disturbance with easterlies from the Bay of Bengal will bring light rain at isolated places with isolated thunderstorms and lighting over South Interior Karnataka and Kerala on Monday and Tuesday. This also indicates the depth and amplitude of the active western disturbance, helping the westerly winds to blow into the coasts of Kerala and Karnataka to the deep South-West of the country.

Fresh disturbance activity from Tuesday

The IMD confirmed the outlook for the successor active western disturbance to affect the hills of North-West India from Tuesday and the adjoining plains from the very next day. It would trigger moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over the hills and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from during Thursday to Saturday (March 5 to 7).

This will likely be followed by a lull in western disturbance activity, and day temperatures may start to rise again. South India and Peninsular India are already feeling the heat. Arrival of spring has pushed up the mercury over Peninsular India, with Malegaon (Madhya Maharashtra) recording the highest day temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius yesterday (Saturday), while Ahmadnagar (again, Madhya Maharashtra) recorded the highest night temperatures of 11 degrees Celsius. The high temperature regime is spreading out from the southern and coastal areas into the interior.