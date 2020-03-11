News

WHO describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic

Reuters GENEVA | Updated on March 11, 2020 Published on March 11, 2020

The World Health Organization sees the outbreak of the new coronavirus as a pandemic, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

“We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic,” he told a news conference.

