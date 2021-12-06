Why CEOs are jumping on the social media bandwagon

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Nestle’s global CEO Mark Schneider made his social media debut on Linkedin late last week with a candid post on how he was reluctant but eventually decided to take the plunge. He pointed out that one of reasons that led to some “trepidation” about the social media environment was the idea of only focusing on “wins” and the risk of getting caught in a swirl of “self-aggrandizing” posts. But the pandemic has brought in a shift.
“With all the challenges of the past year, I’ve seen a marked change in our willingness to be vulnerable and share a more authentic experience in a professional environment, with our own teams and in a digital space. Professionals at every level shared more about their full life — difficult decisions, team culture change, childcare, mental health,” he wrote in his Linkedin post.
Nestle’s global chief is not alone. According to a study by Influential Executive, as of August 2020, 62 per cent of the CEOs of the Fortune 500 companies in the US, were found to be on at least one social media platform.
The pandemic has also pushed more Indian CEOs to jump onto the social media bandwagon.
Xavier Prabhu, Founder & MD, PRHUB, said, “More Indian CEOs have got onto Linkedin and Twitter in recent times, as the challenges of the pandemic led them to open up and express sympathy as well as empathy with employees. They also got onboard social media to share their companies’ initiatives for employee care and efforts being made for the community at large.”
Also see: Future of the Internet: Our lives in the metaverse
During the second wave, many CEOs and founders leveraged Twitter to raise funds, amplify SOS messages and come together to procure essential medical supplies such as oxygen concentrators. Others announced several employee care initiatives on Linkedin, especially for those impacted by the pandemic, besides talking about broader issues such as mental health.
“India has been lagging behind the developed markets in terms of the number of entrepreneurs and CEOs who are active on social media. So while this is a positive development, it remains to be seen whether they use social media in a sustained manner,” he said.
Why should CEOs not miss the opportunity to leverage on social media platforms especially in India? India has one of the youngest populations globally.
“A large chunk of employees and consumers are young people who spend a lot of time on social media platforms. So it helps CEOs to engage with employees and consumers as well as build corporate reputation. Being active on social media also makes them more receptive to feedback and their ability to understand multiple perspectives increases,” Prabhu added.
New-age company CEOs and entrepreneurs have been far more active on social media. There are also a slew of founders, who are building direct-to-consumer brands that require a presence on social media.
N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, said, “Younger CEOs and members of top management at companies definitely seem to be more comfortable with communicating on social media platforms in an uncontrolled set-up, which could mean getting both positive and negative comments.”
Experts say social media is a space that CEOs can no longer ignore and they will eventually need to have a strong presence even as there are risks of getting dragged into controversies.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...