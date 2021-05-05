Why is the GST Council not meeting, asks Badal

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal has asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hold a meeting of the GST Council to discuss issues that have come up in the middle of the battle against Covid-19.

Badal said there has been no meeting of the GST Council for the last six months even though the Council's own rules drafted in terms of Article 279A of the Constitution provide for holding at least one meeting every quarter. "GST revenues constitute nearly 50 per cent of the tax revenues of the states, while this percentage for the Centre is nearly half of that. States have a voting share of 75 per cent in the GST Council. However, failure to hold any constructive consultation with States for so long in such critical times makes me wonder whether the Centre has usurped all the power of the states, putting the spirit of cooperative federalism -- that formed the very foundation of achieving consensus on the epic reform -- on the back burner," Badal charged.

He said the Centre has been reluctant to activate provisions relating to the appointment of a vice-chair from amongst the States under Art 279A (3) and Dispute Settlement Mechanism under Art 279A (11) of the Constitution even after five years of the constitutional amendment. "A number of provisions have been enacted in recent times through the route of subordinate legislation (Rules), bypassing both the GST Council and the legislatures. It is the basic principle of the justice system that the substantive rights of a person cannot be taken away except by a due process of law. The recent amendments in GST Rules (like restricting tax credits) have far reaching implications and were made without an iota of discussion in the Council. The delegation of authority provided to a Committee of Officers (GST Implementation Committee) was meant for mundane matters, while the same is being misused to carry out substantive changes," Badal said.

He said oversight has been given a go-by and the harassment of tax-payers has taken an entirely new dimension, with officers resorting to threats of arrest, provisional attachment of productive assets and freezing of bank accounts without any established norms.

He said GST data provides perhaps the best glimpse of the state of the economy. "While the revenue collections for the last few months have shown an uptick, there is little information as to whether the revenues during a month relate substantially to the supplies of the immediately preceding month or are arrears accumulated over a long period of time due to the economic crunch faced by the business. Thus, more than releasing figures of GST paid during a month, we need to know GST revenue for the month based on tax returns filed. This will help in understanding the true revenue trends and the state of the economy for suitable corrective action," he added in the letter.

He said issues such as exempt GST on hand sanitizers, face masks, gloves, PPE Kits, temperature check equipment, oximeters, ventilators and the like should be discussed. He said the issue of cutting down the interest rate under GST law and problems in reaching out to officers for enquiries and relief to sectors such as MSMES, aviation, hotels, restaurants, entertainment, commercial reality and retail should also be discussed.

"The promise of assured compensation does provide a ready catalyst for such a mid-course correction for some more time. The clock is surely ticking. India eagerly awaits the GST we all dreamt about," he said.