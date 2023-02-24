It would be unrealistic to place the entire burden of women empowerment on society and government and expect a transformational change without women themselves stepping up to make the change happen, said Malini Parthasarathy, Chairperson, The Hindu Group of Publications.

She was delivering the keynote address on the topic ‘Increasing female empowerment in India’s growth story’’ at the IWN Southern Region Annual Leadership Conclave organised by CII’s Indian Women Network (IWN) here on Friday. The theme of this year’s conclave was ‘Say Yes: Advancing Women for a Sustainable Tomorrow’.

Parthasarathy added that it is for women to ensure that the traditional barriers constructed by societal norms are transcended when they enter the workforce.

She acknowledged that bias and prejudice stemming from patriarchal norms certainly intervene to put unacceptable limits on women’s rights to equality in the workplace.

She, however, added that there is also an inherent contradiction in the way women as a group put forth their demands. “On one hand there is an understandable demand for gender sensitivity, to reflect in flexible working hours, conducive work shifts, maternity leave and benefits, which cannot be impediments to a woman’s rise in her career.”

“But on the other hand, there is a need for women to overcome traditional hesitation and challenge outmoded gender stereotypes, in entering hard core sectors like manufacturing and industry,”she added.

Highlighting a GE and Avtar research report, Parthasarathy pointed out that women make for only 12 per cent of India’s manufacturing sector which employs 27.3 million people. “Women must not shy away from volunteering to work on the shop floor or the factory floor. They must not settle for the peripheral roles on the excuse that it helps them to balance their domestic duties with the call of the workplace.”

Changing for better

Parthasarathy also said the true measure of democracy is surely the extent of gender sensitivity and equality. “Caste, class, religion are identities always factored in but historically gender equality is not seen as a key priority in measuring the health of a democracy.”

She, however, added that the situation is not entirely bleak and is indeed changing for the better with more women occupying important civic positions like the post of the Mayor in Chennai, and now in Delhi.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit