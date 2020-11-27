Work on ₹42-crore compressed biogas plant to start in Bagalkot

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
The foundation stone for Leafiniti Bioenergy’s Compressed biogas plant in Bagalkot district of Karnataka was laid by Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday.
The ceremony was conducted through a video conference. An official statement said the ₹42-crore plant will utilise 200 tonnes per day of press mud.
This will generate about 10.2 tpd of CBG and also bio-manure. Praj Industries and DVO Inc have provided the technology.
Pradhan said that the Government is working to provide cleaner and sustainable energy. The Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiative of the centre will establish an ecosystem for the production of CBG from various waste and biomass resources.
“Using agricultural and municipal wastes to produce gas will reduce carbon emission and also fulfil Government’s commitment in COP-21,” Pradhan said.
“Various supports offered to CBG plants like floor price guarantee for 10 years, inclusion of CBG in priority sector lending by the RBI, subsidy scheme and support by various State governments with respect to allotment of land, have set the congenial ecosystem. It is now the turn of entrepreneurs and corporates to invest in the initiative for greater socio-economic returns,” Pradhan added.
Pradhan said that the Ministry has signed an agreement with leading private sector energy companies for establishing about 900 CBG plants and also with technology partners for facilitating technological support for the projects.
