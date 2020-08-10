40% increase in Covid-19 cases among US children: Report

According to a report by the American Academy of Pediatrics, 97,078 new coronavirus cases reported among children in the United States, which is a whopping 40 per cent increase in pediatric Covid-19 cases.

The report comes as the US administration is mulling whether or not schools should reopen next month.

The report stated that the children represented only 8.8 per cent of all cases in states reporting cases by age, over 338,000 children have tested positive for the virus since the onset of the pandemic.

However, it also noted that data on hospitalisations and mortality by age indicated that Covid-associated hospitalisation and death are uncommon in children.

Children accounted for 0-0.8 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths, and 20 States reported zero child deaths in the US.

The report suggested that even when it appears that severe illness due to Covid-19 is rare among children. However, States should continue to provide detailed reports on Covid-19 cases, testing, hospitalisations, and mortality by age so that the effects of Covid-19 on children’s health can continue to be documented and monitored.