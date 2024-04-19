Iran's Fars news agency said on Friday that explosions were heard near the airport at the country's central Isfahan city, but the reason was unknown. "The cause of these sounds is still unknown, and investigations continue until the exact details of the incident are determined," the semi-official Fars news agency said.

Iran has suspended flights over several cities including the central city of Isfahan, where state media earlier reported explosions were hears near its airport.

“Flights over Isfahan, Shiraz and Tehran cities have been suspended,” state media reported.

Nuclear sites in Iran’s province of Isfahan remain unharmed, Iran’s state TV said on Friday, as air defence systems were activated in the city of Isfahan against suspected drones.