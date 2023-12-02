An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck Saturday off the cost of the southern Philippines island of Mindanao. A tsunami warning was issued.

The quake struck at 10:37 p.m. and was measured at a moderate depth of 32 kilometers (20 miles).

TSUNAMI ALERT



Phivolcs announced a tsunami alert after a strong quake hit Surigao Del Sur at 10:37 PM on Saturday. The first tsunami waves are forecasted to arrive between 10:37 PM to 11:59 PM. #EarthquakePH#Earthquake#Lindol#tsunamipic.twitter.com/PhOBHvJrSh — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) December 2, 2023

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said based on the magnitude and location it expected tsunami waves to hit the southern Philippines and parts of Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia.

A Philippine government agency advised the residents of Surigao Del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces on the eastern shores of Mindanao to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move inland.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit