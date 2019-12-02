ADB's next head Asakawa open to dialogue on phasing out aid to China

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) must be ready to discuss whether to phase out aid to high- and medium-income borrowers like China, the institution's next president Masatsugu Asakawa said.
Asakawa, who will take the helm in January, also said that while China's economy was likely to slow, Beijing is expected to engineer a smooth landing that will help Asia achieve a moderate pick-up in growth next year.
“Deep-rooted, structural problems have led to a gradual decline in China's potential and real economic growth. A slowdown in Chinese growth is unavoidable,” he said.
“Given its huge size, a hard-landing will have a huge impact not just on China but on the global economy. We hope China engineers an orderly soft landing. I'm sure the authorities are fully mindful of the need for that,” he said on Friday.
Despite its ageing population, excess capacity and bad debt problems, China has become the second-largest economy in the world.
That has led some to say it should no longer receive loans from the ADB, a Manila-based multilateral lender whose aim is to lift hundreds of millions of Asians out of poverty.
Asakawa was cautious about drawing a quick conclusion on a move that would no doubt be unpopular in China.
“There need to be thorough discussions” among ADB members about deciding how to phase out loans to high- and medium-income borrowers, he said.
“It depends on how discussions unfold,” he said, when asked whether ADB aid to China could soon be phased out.
Asakawa said any such decision must be based on criteria such as whether the country has access to capital markets at a reasonable cost and the stage of development of its economy.
Incumbent head Takehiko Nakao had rebuffed the idea of China coming off ADB aid any time soon, saying in April that he saw value in continuing to lend to the country.
The ADB said on Monday that Asakawa, a former top Japanese currency diplomat, will succeed Nakao as its next president.
Asakawa said he hoped to boost ADB efforts to help low-income countries invest more in human capital, address gender inequality that hampers growth, and mitigate the damage incurred from climate change.
“I don't agree with people who say economic growth and environment-friendly policies cannot co-exist,” he said, adding that poverty was one of the reasons behind climate change and environmental destruction.
“Poverty and environmental issues are interwined. We need to find a way to address both issues,” he stated.
Founded in 1966, the Japanese-led ADB has 68 member countries ranging from struggling Bangladesh and Pakistan to booming China and India, with its largest donations coming from Japan and the United States (US)
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The elements of nature can be unforgiving to your house; so can be man-made damages. Just as you would insure ...
Aditya Birla Mutual Fund has segregated the distressed bond into three separate portfolios
All eyes on RBI policy meeting
Scrutiny by the US drug regulator continues to plague many companies
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...