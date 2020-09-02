Ahead of US elections, Facebook and Twitter crack down on campaign linked to Russia’s IRA

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Facebook and Twitter are cracking down on a campaign linked to Russia’s Internet Research Agency (IRA), an organisation close to the Russian government which was accused of interference in the 2016 US election.
Facebook on Tuesday said that it had removed a “small network” of 13 Facebook accounts and two pages linked to “individuals associated with past activity by the Russian Internet Research Agency.”
Twitter had also suspended five networks that can be “reliably” attributed to “Russian state actors.”
The crackdown was linked to PeaceData, a website that claimed to be a non-profit news portal in English and Arabic.
“The accounts purported to be associated with a website called PeaceData, which publishes a range of content about global political issues. At least some of the content published on the website was created by real people who appear to have contributed to PeaceData as freelancers,” said Twitter.
“The Tweets from the Russian-linked accounts were low quality and spammy, and most Tweets from these accounts received few, if any, Likes or Retweets,” it added.
According to Facebook, which is working with Graphika, an independent research firm to investigate such ‘Coordinated Inauthentic Behaviour,’ though limited, PeaceData tricked various freelance journalists into writing for them.
“The IRA-linked campaign we removed in August was largely unsuccessful on Facebook, but it tricked unwitting freelance journalists into writing stories on its behalf. We’re notifying people who we believe have been contacted by this network,” Facebook said.
Both Facebook and Twitter stated that the campaign had relatively little impact and a small audience.
Twitter and Facebook along with other tech giants including Google, Microsoft, Reddit, Verizon Media, Pinterest, LinkedIn and WikiMedia are working with the US government partners including the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Foreign Influence task force “to counter shared threats to the online public conversation ahead of the 2020 US elections.”
Earlier this month, the tech giants had met with US government agencies to discuss scenario planning for the upcoming election results, according to a joint public statement.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
₹1127 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,100 as it has ...
The stock of Tata Consumer rebounded sharply in yesterday’s session after witnessing a fall on Monday. It has ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...