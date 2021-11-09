All aboard: Austrian minister takes train to climate talks

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Unlike some of her European colleagues, Leonore Gewessler arrived at the UN climate conference with a clean conscience.
The 27-hour journey by sleeper train from Vienna to Brussels, and then on to Glasgow, Scotland, spared Austria’s climate minister the kind of criticism many VIPs faced for taking planes to a conference that’s all about cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
“Wherever possible, I try to choose the climate-friendly option,” said Gewessler, whose portfolio also includes transport.
COP26 trains its sights on food
Since taking office last year, the Green Party politician has pushed to revive Europe’s once-extensive night train network, which has been cut steeply due to competition from low-budget airlines.
Gewessler said Monday she used her stopover in Brussels to meet other European officials and spent the rest of the 2,000-km journey preparing for the climate talks that are reaching their final phase this week.
“Trains and night trains are the future of short and medium-distance travel in Europe,” she said.
Gewessler also recently launched a nationwide climate ticket that allows Austrians to travel the length and breadth of the Alpine nation on any form of public transport for €1,095 a year — or €3 euros a day.
Almost 1,30,000 people have bought a climate ticket in the last few weeks, beating the government’s best expectations.
Gewessler said deciding how they want to travel is every person’s personal choice.
“But I became a politician in order to make it much easier for people in our society to move about in a climate-friendly way too,” she said.
