All aboard: Austrian minister takes train to climate talks

PTI Glasgow | Updated on November 09, 2021

Austria’s Enviroment Minister Leonore Gewessler   -  Reuters

Trains and night trains are the future of short and medium-distance travel in Europe, says Leonore Gewessler

Unlike some of her European colleagues, Leonore Gewessler arrived at the UN climate conference with a clean conscience.

The 27-hour journey by sleeper train from Vienna to Brussels, and then on to Glasgow, Scotland, spared Austria’s climate minister the kind of criticism many VIPs faced for taking planes to a conference that’s all about cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

“Wherever possible, I try to choose the climate-friendly option,” said Gewessler, whose portfolio also includes transport.

COP26 trains its sights on food

Since taking office last year, the Green Party politician has pushed to revive Europe’s once-extensive night train network, which has been cut steeply due to competition from low-budget airlines.

Gewessler said Monday she used her stopover in Brussels to meet other European officials and spent the rest of the 2,000-km journey preparing for the climate talks that are reaching their final phase this week.

The Glasgow promise

“Trains and night trains are the future of short and medium-distance travel in Europe,” she said.

Nationwide climate ticket

Gewessler also recently launched a nationwide climate ticket that allows Austrians to travel the length and breadth of the Alpine nation on any form of public transport for €1,095 a year — or €3 euros a day.

Almost 1,30,000 people have bought a climate ticket in the last few weeks, beating the government’s best expectations.

Gewessler said deciding how they want to travel is every person’s personal choice.

“But I became a politician in order to make it much easier for people in our society to move about in a climate-friendly way too,” she said.

Published on November 09, 2021

