All over-70s urged to get Covid-19 jabs as UK nears vaccine target

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
People eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine among the over-70 most at-risk groups who haven’t yet had their jab are being urged by the National Health Service (NHS) to come forward this weekend in a renewed drive as the UK government nears its target of vaccinating the top priority groups by Monday.
Over 12 million people in England have now received jabs to protect against coronavirus and the government is expected to expand the criteria to start covering the most vulnerable within the over-65 age group.
The milestone comes as government ministers go out into the community to help counter any reluctance around vaccinations, with UK Home Secretary Priti Patel volunteering at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Bedford, eastern England, to spread the message among British Indians.
“The vaccine is safe and will protect you and your loved ones – no matter your background,” said Patel.
Meanwhile, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told ‘The Daily Telegraph’ that he hoped that over time the world could be living with the deadly virus like the seasonal flu virus.
“I hope that Covid-19 will become a treatable disease by the end of the year," Hancock told the newspaper.
The minister said that new treatments will be important in "turning Covid from a pandemic that affects all of our lives into another illness that we have to live with, like we do flu. That's where we need to get Covid to over the months to come".
“I am determined that we protect as many of our country’s most vulnerable people from this awful disease as soon as possible…Vaccines are the way out of this pandemic,” he said, as he called upon any remaining over-70s yet to receive their first of two doses of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs to come forward this weekend.
“People in the priority groups have not missed their chance to get jabbed and if you are aged 70 and over and haven’t yet taken up the offer, please do come forward and make an appointment – the vaccine is safe, simple, and will offer you and those around you crucial protection against this virus,” added Professor Stephen Powis, NHS medical director.
The top four priority cohorts, set by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), include care home residents and staff, frontline health and social care workers, anyone aged 70 or over and people who are clinically extremely vulnerable.
These groups were contacted for their jabs in turn and are now being urged to contact the NHS or their local general practitioners (GPs) directly if they are yet to receive their dose for any reason.
Frontline health and social care workers are being encouraged to speak to their employer if they haven’t had their vaccine yet. And GP teams have been asked to contact their clinically extremely vulnerable patients to make sure they have been offered a jab.
“We are working with communities right across the country to make sure that whatever someone’s background, ethnicity or their religious beliefs, everyone is able to get the protection they need as we continue to fight this disease together,” said NHS England.
Almost 30 ministers are taking part in the concerted push across every region in the UK to encourage everyone eligible for the vaccine to come forward through visits and virtual meetings.
It is part of a strategy for the UK government to meet its expanded target of offering the vaccine to all those over 50 by May and all adults by September, as an important route out of lockdowns.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Director Renuka Shahane’s film ‘Tribhanga’ zooms in on the relationship between mothers and daughters
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...