Anger and suspicion growing, wounds getting deeper: Biden

Asserting that anger and suspicion are growing in the US and wounds getting deeper, Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday said badly hit by the coronavirus, America needs a president who unites the countrymen and does not divide them.

At a gathering in Warm Springs, Georgia, a battleground state, Biden, 77, presented himself as a presidential candidate, committed to unite the county.

After his speech at Gettysburg in Pennsylvania early this month, this was Biden’s second major speech on “uniting” the country. He alleged President Donald Trump, who he is attempting to unseat in the November 3 presidential elections, has divided the country.

“Over these past few months, there has been so much pain, and so much suffering and so much loss in America. Over 225,000 people have lost their lives to a virus, many of those lives lost in the cruellest possibility — alone, alone, alone in a hospital room, alone in a nursing home — no family, no friends, no loved ones beside them in those final moments,” Biden said.

“And it haunts so many of the surviving families, families who were never given a chance to say goodbye. The tragic truth of our time is that Covid has left a deep and lasting wound in this country. Millions of Americans have lost their jobs and we see the empty storefronts and the shuttered businesses — the visible signs of the lost hopes and broken dreams,” he rued.

Warm Springs in Georgia served as a retreat for Franklin Roosevelt during his time as president and is known for its therapeutic mineral springs.

Season of protest

Biden said a season of protest has broken out all across the nation.

“Some of it is just senseless burning and looting and violence that can’t be tolerated, and it won’t (be). But much of it is a cry for justice from a community that long had a knee of injustice on their necks. The names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake will not be forgotten soon — not by me, not by us and not by this country. They’re going to inspire a new wave of justice in America,” he said.