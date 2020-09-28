ArcelorMittal in talks to merge US assets with Cleveland-Cliffs

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
ArcelorMittal SA, the world's largest steelmaker, is exploring a deal to merge its US operations with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, the largest US producer of iron ore pellets, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
The combination would signal a new push among steelmakers to consolidate and diversify their business, making it less vulnerable to swings in demand. It would come after Cleveland-Cliffs acquired AK Steel, a US maker of flat-rolled carbon steels, including stainless steel, for $3 billion, including debt, last March.
The latest deal could result in the merger of the US assets of Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal that are worth between $2 billion and $3 billion with Cleveland-Cliffs, one of the sources said. It would be transformative for Cleveland-Cliffs, which has a market value of $2.3 billion and had total long-term debt as of the end of June of $4.5 billion.
There is no certainty the negotiations will lead to a deal, the sources said. If, however, the talks prove successful, a deal could be announced in the coming days, one of the sources added.
The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. ArcelorMittal and Cleveland-Cliffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
ArcelorMittal's US business has more than 18,000 employees and 25 facilities, including mines, steelmaking facilities and finishing operations, according to the company's website. Headquartered in Cleveland, Cleveland-Cliffs employs about 11,000 people across mining and steel manufacturing operations in the US and Canada.
ArcelorMittal said last year it was aiming to offload $2 billion of assets by the middle of 2021 to reduce its debt. In December, it agreed to sell a 50 per cent stake in its shipping business, and has also sold its stake in Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau.
After it acquired AK Steel, which derived 66 per cent of its revenue in 2019 from the automotive market, Cleveland-Cliffs experienced a drop in demand from its car manufacturing clients, which were forced to temporarily halt production earlier this year because of the pandemic.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but it needs to be seen if the recovery sustains
SBI (₹182.2)Extending the downtrend, the stock of SBI depreciated last week, too, and closed with a loss for a ...
The new fund is a cheap way to invest in 250 small-caps
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...