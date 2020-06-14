Band-Aid to roll out diverse shades of bandages in solidarity with the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement

“We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism.,” the brand said.

The company also said that it will be donating towards the Black Lives Matter movement as its contribution to fight “systematic racism.” The movement began after a wave of protests against the death of a black man, George Floyd who died in police custody.

“We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you,” it further said.

“We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.,” the brand wrote in its post.

The company, amid the ongoing protests against racism and police brutality in the United States, had announced that it will be launching diverse shades of bandages in an Instagram post.

Johnson & Johnson-owned Band-Aid on Saturday announced that it will be rolling out diverse colours of bandages to cater multiple skin tones showing solidarity against racism.

