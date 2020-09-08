Biden has 71.1% chance of winning US elections: Survey

Joe Biden stands a 71.1 per cent chance of winning the Electoral College, according to the September 7 run of poll aggregator FiveThirtyEights election forecasting model.

He is predicted to win 334 of 538 electoral votes. The model estimated Donald Trumps chances at 28.4 per cent. According to the September 7 run of the model, Trump had a 15.9 per cent chance of carrying the popular vote, compared with Biden’s 84.1 per cent. The national polling average for Trump reached 42.9 per cent on September 7, the same as on September 6. Biden’s national polling average reached 50.6 per cent on September 7 compared with 50.5 per cent on September 6