Biden pushes for $2,000 ‘stimulus cheques’ for Americans

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
US President-elect Joe Biden has called for a $2,000 “stimulus cheques” to his fellow Americans, arguing that the current $600 coronavirus relief payment is not enough to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table.
Biden has called the current $600 round of cash a “down payment”, and early last week he said $2,000 cheques would go out “immediately” if his party took control of both houses of Congress.
With the Democrats now having a majority in the House of Representatives and in the Senate, and Biden set to be sworn in as the 46th President of the US on January 20, the former vice president is likely to push for a new stimulus package later this month.
Also read: Stimulus hope in the US keeps risk appetite high
“$600 is simply not enough when you have to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table. We need $2,000 stimulus cheques,” Biden said on Sunday.
Outgoing US President Donald Trump has also pitched for a $2,000 cheque. In December, the House of Representatives also passed a Bill. However, the move was blocked by the Republicans who then had a majority in the Upper Chambers.
Two Indian-American lawmakers, Congressman Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal, have also demanded $2,000 stimulus cheques for Americans.
Biden is expected to present more details on his proposal in the coming week. But he has been talking about moving rapidly to get $2,000 into the hands of Americans.
Biden made the call for new assistance ― including boosting stimulus cheques to $2,000 ― after an unexpectedly poor December jobs report that reflected a plunge in restaurant employment.
President Trump signed a $900-billion relief bill last month, which included supplemental unemployment benefits extended to mid-March ― a timeframe that could serve as a deadline for lawmakers to move on to the next package.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...