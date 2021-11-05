Biden social policy bill revenue pegged at under $1.5 trillion

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion social-policy and climate-change legislation would raise less than $1.5 trillion in revenue, tax experts said on Thursday, but Democrats insisted the bill they aim to pass by Thanksgiving is fully paid for.
The official U.S. Joint Committee on Taxation issued a report scoring the “Build Back Better” legislation's revenue provisions at $1.48 trillion over the next decade, some $270 billion short of the top-line spending figure.
But House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal,the chamber's top Democrat on tax policy, told reporters the difference would be made up by provisions intended to enhance the Internal Revenue Service's tax collection and to lower the cost of prescription drugs for the Medicare healthcare programme for the elderly.
“The bill is paid for,” Neal said. “The investment in IRS,that helps, and then the drug savings.”
Also read: 10 US states sue Biden administration over Covid-19 vaccine rule
Neal spoke after a meeting of House Democrats, where committee chairmen briefed members on the legislation ahead of a potential floor vote that could come on Thursday or Friday.
If passed by the House, the legislation would move on to the Senate, where the top Democrat said on Thursday that lawmakers would aim to enact it before the November 25 Thanksgiving holiday.
If enacted, the legislation would raise $640 billion from tax increases on high-income individuals and $814 billion from corporate and international tax reforms from 2022 to 2031, the tax committee said.
“As the House prepares to move forward, the Senate continues to achieve progress in our goal of passing Build Back Better before Thanksgiving. That's our goal,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in floor speech.
House Democrats, who have spent weeks bickering over the legislation, are looking to step up work on the bill after a sobering defeat for their party in Virginia's gubernatorial election on Tuesday.
Congress faces another pair of critical deadlines in less than a month: They set a December 3 deadline to avoid a potentially economically devastating default on the federal government's debt, as well as to avert a politically embarrassing government shutdown
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...