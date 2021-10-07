World

Brazil clears travellers from the UK, South Africa and India to enter the country

Reuters BRASILIA | Updated on October 07, 2021

There's no necessity to show vaccination proof, and travellers will only need to establish a negative test for the coronavirus.

Brazil has lifted a restriction that blocked people coming from the United Kingdom, South Africa and India from entering the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a decision published in the country's official gazette late on Tuesday.

The South American country said the measure applies to travellers arriving by air. They will only need to show a negative test for the coronavirus, which means vaccination proof is not required.

According to Brazil's government, foreigners coming by land will still be prevented from entering the country.

