World

Brexit deal still possible this week, but more and more difficult: Michel Branier

Reuters LUXEMBOURG | Updated on October 15, 2019 Published on October 15, 2019

EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier arrives to take part in General Affairs council addressing the state of play of Brexit, in Luxembourg October 15, 2019.   -  REUTERS

EU's chief negotiator said the agreement must work for both the UK and the EU.

Reaching a divorce deal between Britain and the European Union is still possible this week, even if it more and more difficult, the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters before a meeting of Europe ministers of the EU, Barnier said it was high time for London to “turn good intentions into a legal text”. “Even if an agreement has been difficult, more and more difficult, its still possible this week,” Barnier said.

“Reaching an agreement is still possible. Obviously, any agreement must work for all. The whole of the UK and the whole of the EU. Let me add also that it is high time to turn good intentions in a legal text,” he said.

Published on October 15, 2019
European Union
United Kingdom
Brexit
BREXIT
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
China factory deflation deepens in September