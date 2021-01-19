World

California becomes first state to top 3 million virus cases

PTI Los Angeles | Updated on January 19, 2021 Published on January 19, 2021

A phlebotomist wearing protective gloves draws blood from a patient for a Covid-19 antibody test at a GUARDaHEART Foundation testing site in Los Angeles, California, US (Filephoto)   -  Bloomberg

The count is also far ahead of other large states, such as Texas

California has become the first state to record more than 3 million known coronavirus infections.

This is according to a tally Monday by Johns Hopkins University. The grim milestone wasn't entirely unexpected in a state with 40 million residents but its speed was stunning.

California only reached 2 million reported cases on December 24. The count is also far ahead of other large states, such as Texas. California also has seen more than 33,600 deaths due to COVID-19.

A caseload surge that began last fall has strained hospitals. Although there's been a slight downward trend, officials warn that could reverse when the full impact from holiday gathering transmissions is felt.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 19, 2021
Covid-19
USA
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.