CDC updates information on airborne spread of Covid-19

Atmanirbharta in toy-making is no child’s play
Mumbai, October 6
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued updated guidance on October 5, Monday.
The guidance includes information about the potential for airborne spread of the virus that causes Covid-19.
CDC on its ‘How Covid-19 Spreads’ website stated that it continues to believe, based on current science, that people are more likely to become infected the longer and closer they are to a person with Covid-19.
CDC also acknowledged the existence of some published reports showing limited, uncommon circumstances where people with Covid-19 infected others who were more than six feet away or shortly after the Covid-19-positive person left an area.
CDC noted that in such circumstances, transmission occurred in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces that often-involved activities that caused heavier breathing, like singing or exercise.
CDC wrote: “Such environments and activities may contribute to the build-up of virus-carrying particles. CDC’s recommendations remain the same based on existing science and after a thorough technical review of the guidance.”
It recommended that people can protect themselves from the virus by staying at least six feet away from others, wearing a mask that covers their nose and mouth, washing their hands frequently, cleaning touched surfaces often, and staying home when sick.
